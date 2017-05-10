Stacey David
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | May 10, 2017 8:18 pm
Stacey “Blade” David, 50, husband of Cheryl Williams died Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at his residence, 1007 Collins St. in Sumter.
Born May 7, 1967, in Manning, he was a son of Rosa Bell Bines David and the late Henry David
The family will receive friends at the home of his mother, Rosa Bell David, 1285 Cooter Creek Road in Alcolu.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
