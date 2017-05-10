Panel agrees to put 12-cent gas tax hike in compromise

COLUMBIA (AP) – A legislative panel approved a road-funding compromise Friday that would increase South Carolina’s gas taxes by 12 cents over six years and eventually generate more than $600 million annually for construction.

The agreement, reached after hours of negotiations over the House and Senate’s separate plans, gets legislators steps away from a long-term funding solution for roads – an issue they’ve called a top priority for years.

South Carolina’s gas tax hasn’t increased in 30 years. The agreement would eventually increase it to 28.75 cents a gallon.

The House and Senate still must pass the compromise. Doing so will require two-thirds approval in each chamber, which will be needed again to override Gov. Henry McMaster’s promised veto. The Senate will take up the agreement Monday.

The compromise lets South Carolina drivers recoup the extra money paid at the pump through tax rebates, capped at $40 million the first year. Drivers could claim the reimbursements through their income tax returns. The cap would rise to $114 million in year six. The Legislature would have to pass another law to continue it. The caps are far lower than the Senate plan passed last week, which allowed drivers to recoup up to $465 million.

Other fees increased by the compromise include the sales tax cap on vehicles, which rises from $300 to $500. People moving to South Carolina would have to pay $250 to newly register their vehicle. The agreement also creates new fees for hybrid and electric vehicles.

The compromise reduced the tax cut provisions in the Senate plan. But it still expands tax credits for college tuition, cuts property taxes for manufacturers, and reduces income taxes for low-wage workers and married couples filing jointly. Estimates for how much those pieces will reduce revenue to the state coffers were not immediately available.

Georgia’ tax rose to more than 31 cents a gallon in January, following a 2015 law that linked that state’s fuel taxes to the Consumer Price Index. North Carolina’s increased to 34.55 cents, which is 10th highest nationwide. Pennsylvania has the highest fuel tax, at 58.2 cents a gallon, according to the Washington-based Tax Foundation.