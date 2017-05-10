In Memory: Mamie Ruth Brown

Pamela Brown submitted the following in memory of Mamie Ruth Brown:

The hardest thing in life to bear

Is to want your mom and she is not there

So forgive us Lord if we still weep

For a mom we love and long to keep

The sorrow we feel we cannot explain

The ache in our hearts will long remain

Please Jesus, please tell our mom in a special way

That we love her and will be thinking of her

Each and every day

We Love You!

W.T., Kenneth, Kevin, Keith and family