Summerton gallery hosts author book signing

The Lake Marion Artisans Gallery hosted a book signing and reception Saturday for local author Vicki Wilkerson, who signed copies of “Sweet Tea and Time” and “Bikers and Pearls,” two of the books in her Summerbrook Series.

The Summerbrook novels are wholesome, inspirational stories about a group of girlfriends who navigate the changing landscape of life, love and family in Summerbrook, a fictitious small town in the south.

“I was born in the Lowcountry and have always been enamored with stories that convey the Southern experience,” said Wilkerson. “I hope my novels paint verbal pictures of the south and engender the same love I have of this region to readers.”

After moving to Summerton three years ago, Wilkerson says she found new inspiration in the beautiful landscapes, the history of the area and the people.

“Summerton provides the same small town quiet atmosphere I try to create in my novels, so it’s the perfect place to write,” she said

Wilkerson is also a painter, and her art and books will be featured in the gallery for the entire month of May. Signed copies of her novels are available at the gallery.

“I just love reading Vicki’s books,” one of Saturday’s reception guests said. “She always has a great story. And the books are so wholesome and sweet that I can leave them lying around when my grandchildren visit.”

Two more books in Wilkerson’s Summerbrook Series, “Swamps and Soirees” and “Fireflies and Lies,” will be published later this year, in June and November, respectively. “The Lake Marion Artisans Gallery is a lovely venue to host local artists and authors and to display their work, and the members are some of the most kind and gracious people I’ve met,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson’s novels are also available on Amazon, and the Gallery will carry her new releases when published.