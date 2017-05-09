Samuels, Driggers and Schumacher to be honored at annual Chamber dinner

The Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce will honor three local standout residents later this month when members gather for the chamber’s annual dinner.

The dinner will be held May 25 and will feature Samuels Funeral Home owner Hayes Samuels named Business Person of the Year; Ann Driggers named Citizen of the Year; and Paul Schumacher named Ambassador of the Year.

Along with the chamber, the awards are sponsored, respectively, by the Bank of Clarendon; FTC; and George and Carole Summers.

During the dinner, 2016-17 President Pro Prothro will pass the gavel to 2017-18 President Kimberly O. Johnson.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for the dinner, call (803) 435-4405, or email Chamber Executive Director Ericka Sexton Floyd at chamber@clarendoncounty.com.