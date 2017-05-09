Optimist Club looking for Clarendon members

Optimist International and the Sumter Evening Optimist Club are helping a group of community members organize a chapter in the Manning and Clarendon County areas. Known as Friends of Youth, Optimist Club members volunteer their time for a variety of causes and events, all of which are aimed at supporting local kids.

Members can be very active or participate as their time allows, and dues are budget friendly.

Each chapter also chooses its own projects, so we can make a difference right here at home.

If you are interested, visit with the club 6 p.m. Thursday at Shoney’s in Manning.