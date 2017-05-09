LMA students help at Relay for Life
by Submitted via Email | May 9, 2017 1:39 pm
Laurence Manning Academy students braved the cold Friday to support 2017 Clarendon County Relay for Life. Several students from LMA danced with The Dancer’s Workshop to entertain the crowd and honor cancer survivors and those who have lost their battles with various forms of the disease. From left to right are Ashley Baker, Elizabeth McInnis, Faith Bethea, Cheyenne Rose, Campbell McInnis, Anna Mueller, Carly Prebish, Abbie Patrick and Kristen Wixey.
