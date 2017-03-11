Johnson named new CCFD Deputy Chief of Operations

Last Updated: March 10, 2017 at 11:18 pm

Capt. Michael Johnson, right, stands with former Clarendon County Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Jones on Wednesday after Jones was named the new state fire marshal by Gov. Henry McMaster. Johnson was announced Friday as Jonathan's replacement at the county Fire Department.

Just two days after Clarendon County Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Jones was named the state’s new fire marshal, Clarendon County announced his replacement.

Capt. Michael Johson will assume the title of deputy chief of operations of the Clarendon County Fire Department will start his new role Friday, according to Clarendon County Administrator David Epperson.

Johnson has been a career firefighters with the Clarendon County Fire Department since 2000, and served as a volunteer for a year prior to that. The 1997 Manning High School graduate was attending classes at Central Carolina Technical College when friend and fellow firefighter Todd English asked him if he’d think about becoming a volunteer.

“I told him I’d do it, and 18 years later I’m still doing it,” said Johnson on Friday.

He said there are two things that drew him into a career with the fire department.

“The first is the service,” he said. “You’re serving your people and your community. You’re responsible for saving their lives. You’re responsible for fulfilling a need there.”

The second, he said, is there’s never a dull moment.

“You never get the same call twice,” he said. “There’s always something different every day. You’re never coming in and doing the same thing every day. It makes it very hard to prepare for and also keeps it challenging. But I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Johnson was previously serving as captain of a department company. He had been in that role since about 2009, he said.

“Being named to this position is overwhelming, but also very, very humbling,” he said. “I’ve gotten a lot of support already, and I had a lot of support from people telling me I could do this job if it were offered to me. It’s been really positive.”

He said he’s looking forward to the challenge of even more management duties.

“With a company, I was managing a team, but now I will be managing mostly everyone in the division,” he said. “And I love working with people. Instead of just working with a few, I will be working with everyone.”

He said his wife, Parker Wall Johnson, is excited as well.

“She’s happy that she will have me home every night, instead of gone every third night,” Johnson said.

He’s also excited himself that he gets to spend more time with his 6-year-old son, Allen.

“He has karate and baseball in the afternoons, and I have to miss those when I’m working,” he said. “Of course, there will be calls where I will have to go, but I can be around more often than being gone for a whole shift several times a week.”

And with the couple expecting a baby in June – only days away from Allen’s own birthday – Johnson is excited to have the position even more.

“It’s nice to be able to spend that time with your family,” he said. “I’m looking forward to that.”