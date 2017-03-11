FLW Bass Fishing League Tournament to continue March 18

Last Updated: March 10, 2017 at 11:23 pm

The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League tournament season will continue March 18 on the Santee Cooper lakes.

More than 400 boaters and co-anglers will compete in the tournament, which is being hosted by the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce.

It will begin at John C. Land III Landing in Summerton.

