FLW Bass Fishing League Tournament to continue March 18
by Submitted via Facebook | March 11, 2017 8:19 am
Last Updated: March 10, 2017 at 11:23 pm
The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League tournament season will continue March 18 on the Santee Cooper lakes.
More than 400 boaters and co-anglers will compete in the tournament, which is being hosted by the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce.
It will begin at John C. Land III Landing in Summerton.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/FLWFISHING.
