Equalizers, speakers, electronics stolen from Alcolu club house

Last Updated: March 10, 2017 at 11:35 pm

Two equalizers, four speakers, a 17-inch Dell laptop computer, a Casio keyboard with a stand, a tan sectional couch and a projector, altogether valued at $9,250, were reportedly stolen from the What Not Club House in Alcolu on or about March 3. A report from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office states that someone entered the club by breaking a window and opening a roll-back door.