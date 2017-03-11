Clarendon Hall 3rd Quarter A-B Honor Roll
by Submitted via Email | March 11, 2017 12:11 am
The following students were named to the A-B Honor Roll for the 3rd Quarter at Clarendon Hall.
FIRST GRADE
Coleman Richburg and Grace Richburg.
SECOND GRADE
Asher Earles and Kaitlyn Hooks.
THIRD GRADE
Landon Brown, Tyler McLeod, Toby Ridgeway, Alyssa Berry and Aidan Carlton.
FOURTH GRADE
Mason Bartlette, Braden Coker, Brooke Corbett, Drake Evans, Grant Gray, Herry Pancholi and Raeana Richburg.
FIFTH GRADE
Sidney Berry, Kole Elliott, Parth Patel and Wilder Robinson.
SIXTH GRADE
Nathan Carlisle, Sydney Coker, Ashlynn Ewell, Ray McIntosh, Harley Ryan, and Olivia Wilson.
SEVENTH GRADE
Wells James,Jonathan McIntosh and McKenley Wells.
EIGHTH GRADE
Josh Black
9TH GRADE
Kade Elliott and May Rogan.
10TH GRADE
Madison Aycock, Nicole Clark and Hannah Corbett.
11TH GRADE
Brynne Baxley, Ava English, Sara James, Madison Kidd, Kassidy Richbourg, Dylan Way,Sydney Wells and Ashley Williamson.
12TH GRADE
Autumn Dantzler, Kristie Murphy, Devyn Royce, Keri Shaffer and Dillon Walker.
