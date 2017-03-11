ATV stolen from Lakewood Drive home
by Staff Reports | March 11, 2017 2:24 am
Last Updated: March 10, 2017 at 11:30 pm
A resident living in the 1300 block of Lakewood Drive in Manning told deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 27 that someone stole a blue-and-black 2008 Yamaha Raptor, an ATV valued at $3,900.
