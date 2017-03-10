Swampcats take 2nd in non-conference golf match

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity men’s golf team came in 2nd on Thursday in a home match against Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate and Thomas Sumter Academy at Shannon Greens Golf Club in Manning. Trinity-Byrnes won the non-conference match with four low nine-hole scores from Gene Ziegler, 39, Harrison Breeden, 39, Michael Rials, 40, and Cameron Mills, 40, for a total score of 158. Laurence Manning scored 168, with Rutledge Durant as the low scorer with a round of 40. Thomas Sumter Academy plaed 3rd in the event with a total of 202. Tyler Grey had the lowest round of the day for TSA with 35, also giving him the lowest score of the match with a one-under-par round of 35. He was named medalist of the event. The Swampcats will travel March 20 to Spring Valley Country Club in Columbia for a match against Ben Lippen.