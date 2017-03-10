New Zion woman killed in one-vehicle wreck

A 42-year-old New Zion woman was killed late Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle wreck about six miles south of Turbevile.

Clarendon County Deputy Coroner Bucky Mock said Bridgett Nero was declared dead at the scene of the wreck, which happened about 4:50 p.m. on Old Manning Road near Turbeville.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the S.C. Highway Patrol said Nero was driving a 1998 Cadillac and was wearing a seatbelt.

“The driver ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and several trees, and then overturned,” said Southern. “She was traveling eastbound. While she was wearing a seat belt, she sustained fatal injuries after being entrapped in the vehicle.”

Mock said that Nero will be taken for an autopsy Sunday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Southern said the wreck remains under investigation.