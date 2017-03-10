LMA B-team girls’ game ends in tie

The Laurence Manning Academy girls B-team ended in an 8-8 tie on Thursday. Bailey Moore and Laura Betts Brogdon each had two hits and two RBI, and Mary Claire Lee had a hit with two RBI. Malorie Spiegel struck out eight batters and walked two.

LMA’s record is now 1-2-1. LMA travels to March 16 to First Baptist.