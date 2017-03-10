JV Lady Swampcats defeat Williamsburg
by Submitted via Email | March 10, 2017 10:58 am
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Williamsburg on Thursday 14-0. Eaddy Osteen and Madison Truett each went 4-2 with two RBI and three RBI, respectively. Randi Lynn Holcombe, Madisyn Hudson and GraceAnn Lasseigne were each 4-1. McKenzie Truett was 3-2.
