Golf cart stolen from Fawn Drive home

A resident living in the 1000 block of Fawn Drive in Summerton told deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office that someone stolen a burgundy golf cart valued at $3,000 while he and his wife were gone from the home for three days before his complaint.