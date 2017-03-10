Friends, family of 6-year-old with leukemia to hold bake sale Saturday

The family and friends of a 6-year-old Turbeville girl dealing with an awful illness will hold a bake sale in her honor Saturday.

Zoe Harber was diagnosed with leukemia in February 2015, just after her fourth birthday, said mom Charlotte Harber.

“It’s not always easy, but we make the best of it,” said Harber.

Zoe is currently going through treatment, specifically daily chemotherapy medications by mouth. She also receives chemotherapy monthly through a port-o-catheter.

“She has spinal taps every three months at this point in her treatment,” Harber said. “And she has biweekly and sometimes monthly trips to Charleston.”

The bake sale is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Turbeville IGA, 5262 Turbeville Highway in Turbeville. While pre-orders were taken through March 7, there will be plenty of baked goods on sale. Or you may just stop by to provide a donation to help this family and this child.