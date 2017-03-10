Clarendon Hall 3rd Quarter Headmaster’s List
by Submitted via Email | March 10, 2017 10:56 am
The following students were named to the Clarendon Hall 3rd Quarter Headmaster’s List.
FIRST GRADE
Anderson Cooper, Emily Josey, Thomas Hamilton, Michael Lyons, Aarush Patel, Devam Patel and Ella Stukes.
THIRD GRADE
Dhara Patel.
FOURTH GRADE
Ashlee Berry, Connor Hancock, Griffin McIntosh, Walker McIntosh,Hanna Ridgeway and Mandy Wells.
FIFTH GRADE
Colleen McIntosh.
SEVENTH GRADE
Hannah Johndrow and Dawson McIntosh.
EIGHTH GRADE
Gabriel Collier, Henik Matarwala and Elizabeth Williams.
NINTH GRADE
McKenzie Bagnal and Joey Carlisle.
10th Grade
Kelly Venning.
11th Grade
Olivia Brunson.
12th Grade
Summer Barnes, Gabby Hill, Carson Walker and Danny Zhang.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.