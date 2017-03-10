CCFD responding to 18-wheeler overturned
by Staff Reports | March 10, 2017 12:46 pm
The Clarendon County Fire Department is currently responding to a vehicle wreck on Liberty Church Road at Calumet Drive in which an 18-wheeler has reportedly overturned. There is possible entrapment. This is the only information available at this time.
