Beatson-Matthews engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald David Beatson announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Grace Beatson, to Richard Blake Matthews, son of William Eddie Matthews of Coward and Angela Susanne Johnson of Lane.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Laurence Manning Academy and is the owner of Envy 4:13 Salon in Manning. She is the granddaughter of Billy and Patricia Gibbons of Manning and Robert and Mary Alice Beatson of Sumter.

The broom-elect is a graduate of Lake City High School and is employed with Expert Entertainment. He is the grandson of Danny and Beth Broach and Ches and Elsie Lyson, all of Lake City.

The wedding is planned for May 27, 2017, at Tanglewood Plantation.