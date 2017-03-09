Wreck blocking Old Georgetown Road in both directions
by Staff Reports | March 9, 2017 6:21 pm
Old Georgetown Road between Sumter and Manning is currently blocked in both directions by a wreck with unspecified injuries near the Home Branch Road intersection. According to reports, EMS is en route.
