Woman tells deputies scam took $411 from her

Last Updated: March 9, 2017 at 1:03 pm

A woman living on Overlook Lane in Manning told deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 27 that someone had contacted her about a week earlier, depanding a payment of $411 to receive a prize. The woman told deputies that she sent the payment Feb. 21 to an address in Jamaica. The address and other information was turned over to deputies.