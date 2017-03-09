ManningLive

Wallet stolen from Meadow Brook Drive home

by | March 9, 2017 12:06 pm

A man living in the 1200 block of Meadow Brook Drive in Manning told police March 2 that someone had taken his wallet – containing $480 cash and his driver’s license – from his bedroom sometime the night before.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live