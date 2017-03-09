NWS: Possibility for ‘wintry precipitation’ Sunday morning

The National Weather Service out of Columbia is saying wintry precipitation is possible Sunday morning in the Clarendon County area, along with other areas in the Midlands and Pee Dee regions.

A cold front is supposed to move through the state this weekend and should bring temperatures cooler than the warmer ones we have experienced in the past week. Daytime highs could be 20 degrees cooler, with the high expected to be in the mid-40s by Sunday afternoon. Winter precipitation would be likely in the early morning hours.