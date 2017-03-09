Mobile Library Schedule: Thursday, March 9

Last Updated: March 5, 2017 at 9:31 pm

The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will make three stops today, including from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Turbeville IGA; from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church; and from 4-5 p.m. at Lodebar Church. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.