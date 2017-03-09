JV Lady Saints defeat Orangeburg Prep

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Lady Saints defeated Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday in Summerton in a four-inning game by a score of 16-1. Amberly Way led the Lady Saints on offense by going 3-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Way also picked up the win by tossing a one-hitter with eight strike outs. Hadleigh McIntosh also went 3-3 and had three RBI. Bailey Corbett and Olivia Wilson went 2-2 each at the plate. The JV Saints are not 3-0 on the season with the next game to be held 4 p.m. Friday at Colleton Prep. The team will also play 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the South Carolina Independent School Association at Patriot Park in Sumter.