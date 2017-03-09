Hardy named Clarendon County Firefighter of the Year

Last Updated: March 9, 2017 at 11:32 am

Jason Hardy started with the Clarendon County Fire Department as a volunteer in 2006.

He quickly made a name for himself, being named the Rookie of the Year in 2007. Eight years later, he joined the department in a career position.

This week, he was named the Clarendon County Fire Department Firefighter of the Year.

“He has done an excellent job over this past year,” said Chief Frances Richbourg. “We are extremely proud of him. He has accomplished a lot and has become a great firefighter. He’s very knowledgeable in all his duties and can handle any of the equipment. He’s an extremely good firefighter.”

A graduate of Manning High School, Hardy worked in construction as a pipe welder while he was a volunteer with the department.

“No one in my family was in firefighting, but it was still something that was just in my blood,” he said. “There’s a thrill you get in just knowing that you’re serving the public. I think that it was something I was born to do, serve the community and the residents of Clarendon County.”

Initially, when Hardy joined the department as a career firefighter, he was working an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift.

“Then a shift position became available, and it’s 24 hours on and then 48 hours off,” he said.

And even on his off-days, Hardy said he responds to as many calls as a volunteer that he can.

“No call is too big or too small,” he said. “We’ve got people who need us, and that’s what we’re called to do.”

He said that his three children have also expressed an interest in the fire service.

“There’s not a tone that doesn’t drop that they’re not ready to go,” said Hardy.

Hardy is married to Cassie Marshall Hardy. He is the father of two sons, Jonathan, 11, and Cayden, 9, and one daughter, Korbyn Lei, 8.