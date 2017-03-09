ATV, trailer, golf cart stolen from Newman Circle

A 2004 Honda Foreman 500 ATV, a 4-by-8 trailer and a 2010 Golf Club golf cart altogether valued at $10,500 were reportedly stolen from a home in the 1000 block of Newman Circle in Summerton between Feb. 24 and March 1, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.