LMA golf team defeats Calhoun Academy

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity men’s golf team defeated Calhoun Academy Tuesday at Shannon Greens Golf Club in Manning during a non-conference golf match. LMA had a final score of 164 to Calhoun’s 180. Van Gardner scored 39 points, while Dawson Shirley scored 41, and Will Williamson and Rutledge Durant both scored 42.

From Calhoun, Brodie Crenshaw scored 41 points, while John Michael Flintom scored 42, Clay Crenshaw scored 45 and Pressley Smith scored 52.

Gardner, a freshman golfer, had the low-round score of the match and was named medalist for the event, posting a nine-hole score of 3 over 39.

Laurence Manning will host Trinity Byrnes Academy and Thomas Sumter Academy at 4 p.m. Thursday.