Jordan church reps present scholarship check to CCTC Foundation

Representatives from Jordan United Methodist Church presented Tuesday the church’s annual check to the Central Carolina Technical College Foundation Scholars Program.

“We very much appreciate our partnership with Jordan United Methodist Church,” said Foundation Executive Director Meree McAlister. “Since the scholarship was established in April 2011, more than 37 students from Clarendon Couty have benefited from this generous scholarship support.”

Those joining in the presentation included church representatives the Rev Katherine Haselden, George and Carole Summers and Sunday school instructor Ken Phelps, along with McAlister, center.

