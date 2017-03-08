Hardy named CCFD Firefighter of the Year
by Submitted via Email | March 8, 2017 11:01 am
Clarendon County firefighter Jason Hardy was named the 2017 Clarendon County Firefighter of the Year on Tuesday night during the agency’s annual awards ceremony held at Weldon Auditorium. He was joined by his wife, Cassie Marshall Hardy. Manninglive.com will have more information later Wednesday.
