Chase Circle home ransacked, wiring stolen

Last Updated: March 9, 2017 at 12:11 pm

A woman living in the 1100 block of Chase Circle in Alcolu told deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 27 that unknown persons entered her home and ransacked the place, tearing all the paneling and insulation off the walls, along with copper wiring. She said a window air-conditioning unit valued at $200 was also taken. The woman said she had secured all her property previously inside the home in a PODS unit outside as she is expecting a disaster relief agency to provide her a new home soon.