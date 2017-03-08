Betty Mixon Freeman

Betty Mixon Freeman, 73, wife of Rev. Eddie D. Freeman, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at her home.

Born June 14, 1943, in Hartsville, she was a daughter of the late Ernest China Mixon and the late Ola Miller Mixon. She was a member of Holly Hill Church of God of Prophecy.

Survivors besides her husband of Manning include two sons, Allard Glenn Mixon (Debbie) and Joseph Harvin Mixon (Jackie), both of Manning; a daughter, Nancy Mixon Coker (Parrish) of Alcolu; two brothers, Ernest William Mixon (Sheila) of Cooleemee, North Carolina and Ronald L. Mixon of Hartsville; eleven sisters, Joyce Ann Wallace (Harrison) of Cheraw, Hattie Elizabeth Sanders of Mocksville, North Carolina, Marilyn Ferguson of Hartsville, Carolyn Sanders of Patrick, Janice Woods, Gloria Shoemake (David), Coleen Simmons (Ricky), Lisa Denitto and Ethel Marie Atkinson, all of Hartsville, Patricia Morris of West Virginia and Cynthia Cope (Mark) of Cooleemee, North Carolina; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Broach and the Rev. Marvin Griggs officiating. Burial will follow in Brewington Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Andrea Coker, Ahveygayle Coker, Jeremy Mixon, Korey Mixon, Austin Faile and Jennifer Mixon.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home and at other times at the home, 2396 N. Brewington Road in Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org