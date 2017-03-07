Morning Weather: Tuesday, March 7
by Staff Reports | March 7, 2017 4:55 am
Last Updated: March 5, 2017 at 9:56 pm
A chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.