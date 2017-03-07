Mobile Library Schedule: Tuesday, March 7
by Submitted via Email | March 7, 2017 6:05 am
Last Updated: March 5, 2017 at 9:31 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 2-4 p.m. today at the Turbeville IGA. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
