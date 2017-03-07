Gerald Maes Richbourg

Gerald Maes Richbourg, 63, husband of Katherine Snyder “Kathy” Richbourg, died Monday, March 6, 2017, at his home.

Born February 2, 1954, in Manning, he was a son of the late Jeuil Maes Richbourg and Nadine Bernice Richburg Richbourg.

Survivors besides his wife of Manning include a son, Chance Michael Richbourg (Jessica) of North; a daughter, McKenzie Richbourg Dixon (Richard) of Pamplico; a stepson, Christopher Shawn Snyder (Amy) of St. Matthews; two stepdaughters, Dusty Dawn Jones (David) of Summerton and Jennifer Michelle Butler (Stephen Thames) of Manning; a sister, Linda Strickland (Jerry) of Manning; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with the Rev. David Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Snyder-Price Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Cody Jones, Lane Jones, Brice Dixon, Tyler Snyder, Jerry Strickland, Jerry Blackmon and John Timmons.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at Stephens Funeral Home, and at other times at the home, 1419 Bloomville Road in Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org