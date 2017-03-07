Evening Weather: Tuesday, March 7
by Staff Reports | March 7, 2017 4:55 pm
Last Updated: March 5, 2017 at 9:57 pm
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.