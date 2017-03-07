ManningLive

Betty Mixon Freeman

by | March 7, 2017 3:36 pm

Betty Mixon Freeman, 72, wife of Rev. Eddie D. Freeman, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at her home.
Services will be announced by Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org

  1. Comment by Moye Graham

    March 7, 2017 at 16:17

    My condolences to the family.

