Bell honored by SC State at Gala

Manning High School graduate Imani Bell was one of four students honored at the 2017 South Carolina State University Gala held recently in Orangeburg. She is a current sophomore at South Carolina State. Honorees were recognized for their excellence in academics, exemplary leadership skills and for their superb services to the Orangeburg community. Bell is the daughter of Thomas and Stacy Bell, both educators in the Clarendon County public school system.