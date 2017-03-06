Swampcats defeat Pinewood Prep in second game of season

Last Updated: March 6, 2017 at 8:46 am

The Swampcats scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and turned a bases-loaded double play in the bottom of that inning to secure the win against Pinewood Prep on Saturday, 3-2. Bobby Crisp was the winning pitcher, throwing the sixth and seventh innings for LMA. Buddy Bleasedale went 2-3 and Braydon Osteen went 1-1 at bat.