Swampcats defeat Pinewood Prep in second game of season
by Submitted via Email | March 6, 2017 12:36 pm
Last Updated: March 6, 2017 at 8:46 am
The Swampcats scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and turned a bases-loaded double play in the bottom of that inning to secure the win against Pinewood Prep on Saturday, 3-2. Bobby Crisp was the winning pitcher, throwing the sixth and seventh innings for LMA. Buddy Bleasedale went 2-3 and Braydon Osteen went 1-1 at bat.
