Red Flag Alert still in effect

Last Updated: March 5, 2017 at 10:32 pm

The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert.

The alert, which went into effect at noon Friday, is designed to discourage people from doing any outdoor burning when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire.

Weather forecasts over the next three days call for strong wind gusts and very low relative humidity, both of which can combine with dry conditions on the ground to create the potential for outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly.

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.