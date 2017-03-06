Hoyt Milton Collins Sr.

ALCOLU – Hoyt Milton Collins Sr., 76, husband of Judy Britton Collins, died Sunday, March 5, 2017, at his home.

Born July 12, 1940, in Mullins, he was a son of the late William Hoyt Collins and Elnora Horton Collins. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the American Legion Post No. 68, where he served as past-commander and adjutant. He was retired from the S.C. Highway Patrol with 26 years of service. He served as sheriff of Clarendon County from 1992-9, and as the chaplain of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association in 1995. He was a member of Manning First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school superintendent.

Survivors besides his wife of 49 years include two sons, William Britton Collins (Lisa) of Sumter and Hoyt Milton Collins Jr. (Sarah) of Moncks Corner; four grandchildren, Sarah Beth Hester (Ethan), Cameron Collins and Elizabeth Collins, all of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Clinton Collins of Moncks Corner; a great-grandson, Simeon Hester of Las Cruces; three step-grandchildren, Brianna, Alayna and Christopher Bryant; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Manning First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Daniel Lee and the Rev. John Gambrell officiating. Burial will follow in Sumter Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Jimmy Britton, Nick Gibbons, Billy Harvin, Jim Mitchum, Gary Martin and Fritz Hamer.

Honorary pallbearers will include all members of law enforcement, the American Legion Post No. 68, the Kimbrough Johnson Sunday School Class, and deacons of Manning First Baptist Church and Steve Belangia, Charles Hightower, Lynn Gamble, Joe Wilson, Joe McIntyre and Ricky Pruitt.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall, and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Manning First Baptist Church, 49 W. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org