Former sheriff dead at 76

Last Updated: March 6, 2017 at 1:47 pm

A Mullins native who served as Clarendon County sheriff from 1993 to 1997 has died.

Hoyt Milton Collins Sr., 76, husband of Judy Britton Collins, died Sunday, March 5, 2017, at his home in Alcolu.

Born July 12, 1940, in Mullins, he was a son of the late William Hoyt Collins and Elnora Horton Collins. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the American Legion Post No. 68, where he served as a past-commander and adjutant. He was retired from the S.C. Highway Patrol after 26 years of service. Along with his duties as sheriff for four years, he was chaplain of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association in 1995.

He was a member of Manning First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school superintendent.

Manninglive.com will have more on Collins shortly.