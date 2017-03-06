12-year-old killed, 6 others seriously injured in Summerton wreck

A two-vehicle wreck late Sunday night killed a 12-year-old Sumter boy and sent six others to Columbia and Clarendon hospitals with serious injuries.

Clarendon County Deputy Coroner Bucky Mock said Rosheed Goodwin, 12, of Sumter, died at the scene of the wreck, which happened about 9:37 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 15 between Summerton and Paxville. S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones said the wreck happened about two miles outside of Summerton heading toward Paxville.

Jones said that 32-year-old Randy Lewis was driving a 1997 Toyota carrying the 12-year-old victim and four other passengers. He said Lewis’ vehicle was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 68-year-old Charles Jones, and that the Toyota then ran off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

“(The pickup truck) traveled off the left side of the roadway after hitting the other vehicle, struck a ditch and overturned several times,” Jones said.

Both Lewis and Jones were airlifted from the scene to Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia with serious injuries. Their conditions are currently unknown. Two of Lewis’ passengers were also airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland, while two others were taken to McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning.

Mock said an autopsy was performed on Goodwin Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and showed “total body trauma” as the cause of death.

“It was tragic all around,” said Mock.

Jones said the wreck is still under investigation.