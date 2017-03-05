Wreck with injuries at Summerton Highway, Lucien Brailsford Road
by Staff Reports | March 5, 2017 10:12 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting a wreck with injuries at Summerton Highway and Lucien Brailsford Road in Summerton. According to reports, EMS helicopters are going to the scene. Manninglive.com will have updates if injuries are life-threatening or fatal.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.