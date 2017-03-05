LMA seniors take annual class trip
by Submitted via Email | March 5, 2017 9:27 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy senior class recently returned from its senior class trip to Washington, D.C., and New York City. The trip was from Feb. 26 through March 2. While in New York, the students attended a variety of events, including Broadway play “Aladdin,” a New York Knicks’ game and a visit to The Today Show. Students also toured the Wall Street financial District, the nation’s first Capitol, Times Square, St Patrick’s Cathedral and Trinity Church. They received lectures on the geology and history of Manhattan, walked through Central Park, shopped along 5th Avenue and visited the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art.
