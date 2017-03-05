Florence deputies looking for 16-year-old girl

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is reaching into other jurisdictions to search for a 16-year-old girl last seen by hr family on Tuesday.

Seadera Adenikie “Cee-Cee” Franklin of Florence is described as a black female standing about 4-feet-9 and weighing about 111 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is the second time Franklin has been reported missing this year; the first time was in January, deputies reported.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Franklin is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1 (888) CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (crimes). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.