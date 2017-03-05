Centurty 21 agent receives President’s Producer Award

Last Updated: March 5, 2017 at 8:35 am

Mack Kolb, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Hawkins & Kolb is pleased to announce that in recognition of their outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored Susan Weston, sales associate with CENTURY 21 Hawkins & Kolb with the CENTURY 21® President’s Producer Award. The annual award is bestowed upon those CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn the CENTURY 21 CENTURION® award and the CENTURY 21

Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.

The CENTURION Producer award honors CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn $225,000 in sales production or 65 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.

To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a C21® sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 30 percent of their transactions from January 1 – October 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percentage or better for two consecutive years.

“We are thrilled to recognize Susan’s work for this momentous achievement,” said Rick Davidson, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is an outstanding honor since only a small percentage of affiliated agents in the United States received this award for sales.”