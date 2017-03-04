JV Lady Saints bring record to 2-0 with win against Patrick Henry

Last Updated: March 4, 2017 at 2:30 pm

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity softball team ran its record to 2-0 on the season with a five-inning victory over Patrick Henry Academy by a score of 8-0. Amberly Way led the JV Lady Saints by going 2-3 with a double and a home run and three RBI. Way also picked up the win on the mount while throwing a no-hitter and striking out 14 batters. Wells James was 1-2 with two RBI and Hadleigh McIntosh was 3-3. The JV Lady Saints will play 5 p.m. Tuesday against Orangeburg Prep at home.